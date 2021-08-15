State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 265.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 39,439 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 14,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.39.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.