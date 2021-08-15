State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

