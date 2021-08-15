State of Michigan Retirement System Has $12.25 Million Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Endava worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Endava by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Endava by 6.2% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Endava stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.44.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

