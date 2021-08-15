State of Michigan Retirement System Has $14.09 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.07% of DraftKings worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in DraftKings by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock valued at $219,296,927. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

