State of Michigan Retirement System Has $16.41 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Progressive by 1,618.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in The Progressive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in The Progressive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

