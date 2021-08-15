State of Michigan Retirement System Has $17.30 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

