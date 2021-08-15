State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 2,400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $477,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,293.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,480.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

