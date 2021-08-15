State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 3,200 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of BK stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $55.02.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

