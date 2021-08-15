State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.