State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 128.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $363.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.28. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

