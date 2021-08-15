State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Exelon by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

