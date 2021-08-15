State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,826 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 149,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 42,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG opened at $54.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

