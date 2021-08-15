State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $327.88 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

