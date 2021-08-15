State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 718,300 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,242 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 718,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $74.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

