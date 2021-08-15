State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $124.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

