Status Price Reaches $0.10 (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Status has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $347.87 million and $55.47 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.87 or 0.00869106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00104300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00043844 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.