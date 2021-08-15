Stealth (XST) Reaches Market Cap of $4.46 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $1,797.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,623,985 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

