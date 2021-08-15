SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $60,523.80 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

