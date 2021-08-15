Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.88 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Stellar has a market cap of $8.88 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00132853 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00036675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00154901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.89 or 0.99921768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,900 coins and its circulating supply is 23,514,031,177 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

