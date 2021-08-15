Step Finance (STEP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.16 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 158.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $8.16 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00140928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00156006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,611.67 or 0.99948065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.86 or 0.00875093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.09 or 0.06896170 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

