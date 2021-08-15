Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 0.54% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

NYSEARCA OUNZ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.31. 370,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,496. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.