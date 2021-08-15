Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 3,560 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. PPL comprises about 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 97,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $29.41. 3,469,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

