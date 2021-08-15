Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $167.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $168.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

