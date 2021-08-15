Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 2.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after buying an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after buying an additional 257,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,406,000 after buying an additional 95,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $243.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,811. The firm has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.64 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.91 and a 1-year high of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.59.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

