Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $5.20 on Friday, hitting $1,498.00. The company had a trading volume of 620,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,144. The stock has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,469.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

