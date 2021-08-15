Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,256,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,498.00. 620,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,144. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,469.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.