Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up approximately 4.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Globus Medical worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,875,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 13.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

GMED traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 296,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

