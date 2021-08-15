Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after buying an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,644,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,755,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,800 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,158,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,548,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

