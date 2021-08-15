Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 8,488.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,150 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.05% of fuboTV worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Sib LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,829,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 86.34% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

