Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 280.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,488,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,597,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.59. The company had a trading volume of 230,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,931. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

