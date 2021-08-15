Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 788,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,981,000 after purchasing an additional 126,346 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,076.6% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 227,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 222,177 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 240.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,226 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,777 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73.

