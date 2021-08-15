Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $2.03 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 408,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after buying an additional 182,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $76.72. 6,803,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

