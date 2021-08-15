Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 2,601 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.32% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,042,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

IYY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.77. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $112.03.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

