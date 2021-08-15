Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 2,601 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 97.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $112.01. 18,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,022. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.77. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $79.49 and a 52 week high of $112.03.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

