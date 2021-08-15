Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 4,450 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.09% of PagerDuty worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PD. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3,785.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 490,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,094. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

