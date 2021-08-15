Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 470 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.5% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.1% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $717.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,671,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,371,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $660.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $710.01 billion, a PE ratio of 373.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.33 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

