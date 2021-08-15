Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $6,711,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 45,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,054 shares of company stock worth $14,970,351. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 868,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

