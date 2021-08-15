Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after buying an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,295,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,202,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,395 shares of company stock worth $85,300,489. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

REGN stock traded up $16.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $624.79. 820,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $640.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

