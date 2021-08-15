Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after acquiring an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,476,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,054 shares of company stock worth $14,970,351. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

FNF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. 868,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

