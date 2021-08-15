Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned 0.25% of Annovis Bio worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE ANVS traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. 428,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,219. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Annovis Bio Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

