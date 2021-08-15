stETH (Lido) (STETH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $157.44 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $157.44 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,258.59 or 0.07071817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00048465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00130215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00154993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,009.88 or 0.99851015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00878855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 805,064 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

