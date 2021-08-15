stETH Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00131145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00154846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,408.13 or 1.00093763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00879713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.46 or 0.07023593 BTC.

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars.

