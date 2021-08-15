Stipend Price Tops $0.0931 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0931 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $203.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,244.07 or 0.99993519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00033253 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.10 or 0.01018661 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.64 or 0.00368968 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.36 or 0.00450541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006383 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00079207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004888 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,659,819 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

