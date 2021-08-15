STK (STK) One Day Volume Tops $8,090.00

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, STK has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. STK has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $8,090.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STK coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.82 or 0.00860536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00108246 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044526 BTC.

STK Coin Profile

STK is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,971,372 coins. STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken . The official website for STK is stktoken.com . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

STK Coin Trading

