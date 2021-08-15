Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after buying an additional 109,083 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Stoneridge by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Stoneridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Stoneridge by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 385,012 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $703.82 million, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

