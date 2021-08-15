Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys 126 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. 757,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

