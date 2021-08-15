Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,194,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,083,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.02. 23,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,433. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $249.34 and a 52-week high of $341.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.49.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

