Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 7.3% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.41.

