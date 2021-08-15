Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,369 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.03. 1,508,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,701. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

