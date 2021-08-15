Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 2.6% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $15,951,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

